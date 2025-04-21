Karni Sena national vice president shot dead in Jamshedpur, supporters block highway in protest

Jamshedpur, April 21 (IANS) Vinay Kumar Singh, the national vice president of Karni Sena and Jharkhand state president, was shot dead in Jamshedpur late Sunday night, triggering widespread outrage among his supporters, police officials said on Monday.

Singh, 46, was a resident of Aastha Space Township in Mango, Jamshedpur.

According to his family, he had left home on Sunday afternoon for work related to land dealings but did not return by evening. A search was launched, and around 11 p.m., his body was found in a bush off a dirt road, approximately 500 meters from NH-33 (Tata-Ranchi Road).

He had bullet wounds to the head and multiple injuries on his body, police said.

Police reached the spot shortly after receiving information. A scooty, a mobile phone, and a pistol were recovered from the scene.

Family members have alleged that the pistol was planted near his hand to mislead investigators, insisting Singh had no criminal background or links to weapons.

Singh also owned a tile shop near the Ulidih police station and was said to be active in land-related business. Sources said he had received threats a few months ago.

News of the murder spread rapidly, prompting Karni Sena members and supporters to block Dimna Chowk and NH-33 in protest. They demanded immediate arrest of those responsible and threatened a larger agitation if swift action was not taken.

Protesters also slammed the police for the delay in dispatching an ambulance to transport Singh’s body.

The blockade was lifted around 1 a.m. in the night after the ambulance arrived and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. DSP Bachan Deo Kujur said all angles are being examined and assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.