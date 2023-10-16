Karnataka JD(S) President meets party workers to decide on alliance with BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) In a major development, President of Karnataka JD(S), C.M. Ibrahim is conducting a meeting with his supporters and like-minded leaders of the party in Bengaluru to take a decision on his future course of action over the decision of former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda family’s decision to join hands with the BJP.

The meeting is conducted under the title ‘Chitana-Manthana’ in Bengaluru on Monday. In the poster of the meeting, former chief minister and Deve Gowda’s son, H.D. Kumaraswamy’s photo was conspicuously missing. The leaders and supporters of Ibrahim had urged to sack Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the party, sources stated.

Ibrahim in a show of his strength to the party is presiding over the programme. In a snub to Kumaraswamy, the organisers had not printed his photo on any banners or posters.

Shahid, a defeated candidate from the Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru, demanded that Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy must be sacked from the party for anti-party activities. Otherwise, Ibrahim should quit the party, he stressed.

Kumaraswamy is now stating he does not want one community. If this is the case why was Ibrahim made as the State President of JD (S)? Shahid questioned.

Ibrahim asked the leaders not to focus on blaming what Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy did. He asked them to give suggestions on what steps have to be taken in future.

“Our main objective should be to defeat BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I want your suggestions in this regard. The leaders, who have come from all districts in the state, will have to give their opinion on this,” Ibrahim stated.

Sources explained that Ibrahim is all set to quit the party and he is likely to announce the decision soon.

