Karisma Kapoor celebrates her ‘no filter days’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has flaunted her perfect skin as she celebrated her “no filter days”.

Karisma took to her Instagram account, where she shared a close-up picture of herself. In the image, the actress is seen flaunting her perfect skin. The sunrays are giving extra glow to her face and the wind blowing through her hair is adding extra drama to the picture.

“No filter days,” she wrote as the caption.

Last month, the sister of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post about “positive vibes” after her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan returned home from the hospital.

She took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a post which read: “Positive Vibes Only.”

The post came after Saif returned home in the Bandra area of Mumbai after spending six days in hospital. The 54-year-old star was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of January 16.

As per claims, the actor went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. He was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of January 16. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

After he was admitted in the hospital, a document pertaining to the insurance claim made by the actor went viral. It showed an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

Ahead of Saif getting discharged, Kareena had posted and then deleted an emotional plea on Instagram. She had put out an appeal for a brief period, pleading that the family be left alone.

