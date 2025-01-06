Kareena Kapoor reveals her mood for 2025

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor recently flew to Switzerland with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan to ring in the New Year. The stunner has been treating the netizens with sneak peeks into the celebration ever since. The 'Omkara' actress recently took to her official Instagram account and dropped a fresh string of pictures. The photographs feature the diva having a gala time with her husband and little munchkins. From posing with the family to tapping a foot, these stills scream fun. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "Headed home with this mood for 2025". Commenting on the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Tims shoes on point (sic)".

While Kareena Kapoor looked breathtaking in a shimmery dress with open hair and red heels, Saif Ali Khan channeled his inner Nawab in a black pantsuit with a matching bow. Twinning with his father, little Taimur also opted for a black suit.

Before this, the "Tashan" actress posted another pile of stunning pictures where her son Taimur can be seen carrying her heels back after an event. The post included the caption “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy new year friends. More Pictures coming soon. stay tuned."

The thoughtful gesture by Taimur left the netizens impressed. The Instagram users took to the comment section to appreciated the little munchkin. A netizens wrote, “He is turning into a true blue Pataudi Gentleman," along with a heart-eyed emoji. Meanwhile, another one was of the opinion “Taimur is a gentleman God bless you baby."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor last graced the silver screens with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, "Singham Again", opposite Ajay Devgn. Up next, the actress has reportedly joined hands with 'Raazi' fame director Meghna Gulzar for her drama, titled "Daayra" for now. If the reports are to be believed, the highly-awaited movie will also see Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead.

