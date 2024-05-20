Kareena Kapoor Khan stumbles as she steps out of her car after she arrives with Saif to vote

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan stumbled as she stepped out of the car's front seat after she arrived with her husband Saif Ali Khan to cast their vote in the city.

As Kareena got out of their car, Saif accompanied her inside the polling booth as they walked to the designated polling area.

While Saif was dressed in a beige kurta and matching pants, Kareena opted for a white kurta and blue denim outfit. Both Kareena and Saif wore dark sunglasses.

Voting is currently going on in Mumbai as part of the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The voting began at 7:00 am on Monday across 13 constituencies of the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.