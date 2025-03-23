Karan Johar realizes his long-pending childhood dream

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar realized his long-pending childhood dream with his latest photoshoot.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' maker revealed that being an overweight kid he always dreamt of being on the cover of a magazine. His vision came true with his recent photo shoot.

KJo went on to explain in the caption, "Ha maine bhi pose kiya hai…Posing is my guilty pleasure …. When I was a plus sized kid I always imagined posing for the cover of a magazine …. When that finally happened it felt like a personal victory … what anyone thinks is entirely their prerogative but the beautiful fact is that I enjoy the still camera… vanity is fair…. Also do enjoy the choice of my song! Thank you @jumeirah @jumeiraholhahaliisland for this beauty! Photographs by the latest glamour photographer in town @len5bm."

The photos have Karan posing in a stylish floral robe, paired with black shorts, and matching sunglasses. While the director is standing on the wooden deck overlooking the ocean in the first two photos, he faces the camera from inside the pool in the next set.

Yesterday, KJo dropped a sneak peek into his first luxurious Maldivian holiday, filled with “sun, sea and solace.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a string of pictures. In one of the photos, he was seen sitting on a wooden deck overlooking the ocean. He looked dapper in a white, breezy linen outfit, accessorized with a chunky wooden bead necklace and beige sunglasses.

Another snap had KJo standing on deck, striking a stylish pose with one hand in his pocket. This was followed by a picture in a different setting, leaning against a white wall with the ocean in the background. These photos featured him wearing a black and white designer shirt.

“Sun… Sea….solace….. my first visit to the Maldives and these are just some candid ( ya right!!! ) shots where I was caught unaware… Thank you to @jumeiraholhahaliisland @jumeirah for the terrific hospitality and warmth and what a stunning property! Can’t wait to come back again….", the filmmaker penned the caption.

