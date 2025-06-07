Karan Johar to ‘karmic twin’ Ekta Kapoor: You are a visionary, pioneer

Mumbai. June 7 (IANS) On Ekta Kapoor’s 50th birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar wished his “karmic twin” and tagged her as a visionary and a pioneer.

Karan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a throwback picture with Ekta and wrote: “Happy birthday to my karmic twin!!!! To the girl with the largest heart and the forever friend!!!”

He added: “Love you Ektu ... you are a visionary, a pioneer...and may you continue to lead way and inspire generations!!!”

On the occasion of her birthday, Ekta on Saturday announced that her Balaji Telefilms Ltd is joining hands with streaming giant Netflix for creative collaboration for a range of projects across different formats of storytelling.

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said,“At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms.”

She added that partnering with Netflix is a big moment.

Ekta added: “It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several beloved titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Ekta began her career at the age of 17 and became known for producing a large number of television soap operas in Hindi including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga.

On June 3, Karan introduced his newest family member and shared a series of pictures featuring his kids, Yash and Roohi, and their new furry friend named Nugget, a toy poodle.

He penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “He has been with us for 6 months and has given us so much joy and so much love … we want you to meet our newest member of our family”.

The filmmaker is now gearing up for his next titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

The film marks the second collaboration between the lead pair after ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which was released in 2019.

