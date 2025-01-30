Karan Johar to host IIFA 2025 'my heart swells with pride and gratitude'

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) IIFA will be celebrating 25 Years of cinematic brilliance with a grand silver jubilee celebration in Jaipur, Rajasthan 2025. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be taking charge as the host for the award ceremony. Talking about the same, the Dharma head said that his heart swells with pride and gratitude as IIFA celebrates 25 years of global unity.

Karan Johar revealed, "Hosting IIFA Awards has always been an incredible experience, but having the privilege to host IIFA’s global stage for the fourth time feels truly humbling and special. This year, as IIFA celebrates its glorious 25 years of cinematic brilliance and global unity, my heart swells with pride and gratitude. Jaipur, Rajasthan with its majestic beauty and rich cultural heritage, couldn’t be a more fitting venue for this momentous Silver Jubilee celebration. The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is so much more than an awards show—it’s a heartfelt celebration of Indian cinema and its global impact. Being part of this historic milestone is an honour I will cherish forever."

On another hand, Kareena Kapoor will also be honoring the legacy of her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor with a special tribute during IIFA 2025. The 'Jab We Met' actress called the performance “especially close to my heart” as it pays homage to Raj Kapoor, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

Thrilled to return to the IIFA stage, Kareena Kapoor released a statement saying, “Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Triumph in the Heart of Jaipur, I'm excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA's journey and mine have almost run parallel - we're celebrating 25 years together in the cinema. This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It's a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.