Karan Johar is all praise for TVF writers: They are rooted, they are commercial, and mazedaar

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) TVF has delivered several mega hits shows such as "Panchayat", "Kota Factory", "Gullak", "Aspirants", "Permanent Roommates", "TVF Pitchers", and "TVF Tripling". Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed admiration for TVF’s writers.

During his appearance on Komal Nahta's "Game Changers", the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker was asked which writers he would bet on. To this, Karan Johar replied, “But jo TVF hai na The Viral Fever, unke jo writers haina, vo kamal ke writers hai. They are rooted, they are commercial, and mazedaar writers hai. Bahoot acha likhte hai (The writers of TVF are fabulous. They are rooted, commercial, and fun. They write very well).”

During the same interaction, KJo talked about his experience working with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in the 2012 drama "Student of the Year." The filmmaker spoke about his bond with the trio and how he believed in their potential from the beginning.

Karan Johar was asked who he had bet on before starting the film. Reacting to this, the filmmaker shared that he never treated them like newcomers, but like stars right from day one.

KJo stated, “No, I'm telling the truth, I won't lie. For me, it was just that I told my team - Siddharth and Varun, these two were my assistants, and I met Alia for the first time when she came from school. And when I launched them, I told everyone on the set, the choreographer, the production, the designer, to treat these three like megastars."

He added, “They asked what it meant. I said, ‘If you give them that confidence, they will face the camera like stars. If you treat them like newcomers, they will give you the performance of newcomers.' And they performed like stars."

Karan Johar further shared how Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan are like friends to him. He said, "And all of them call me 'Karna'. They are like my friends. We did a 12-day workshop, and we four were together to get to know each other.”

