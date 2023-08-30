Kanye West flashes onlookers during Venice boat ride

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West was photographed flashing himself during a boat ride in Venice with his wife Bianca Censori.

In pictures published by 'Daily Mail', Kanye gave onlookers quite a show as he accidentally bared his butt when he bent over in the boat. For the outing, the rapper-turned-designer wore a black blazer with a black scarf and black pants, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It's unclear if Ye was unaware of the wardrobe malfunction or he was simply unbothered by that. He was seen being engrossed in conversation with Bianca, who donned a gray trench coat and went braless, while riding a river taxi.

The wardrobe mishap aside, the former husband of Kim Kardashian turned heads with his PDA with Bianca. The couple was snapped holding hands and walking in the area when they weren't in the boat.

They were also joined by a mystery companion, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble complete with matching sunglasses. In one picture, the woman seemingly grabbed Bianca's spare hand as the trio walked through the city together.

At one point, barefoot Ye appeared to be uncomfortable with cameras. The 'Gold Digger' emcee appeared to try to hide his face from cameras with his scarf.

The couple wasn't strangers to showing skin during their getaway in Italy. Earlier this month, they were pictured sunbathing in Florence with an onlooker taking a picture of the pair relaxing at a cabana in the grass and near a pool.

Standing on the backside of the cushioned and covered lounge area, the Chicago rapper went shirtless for the sunny outing. The Yeezy designer also donned black bottoms and a thick chain around his neck. As for Bianca, the 28-year-old Australian soaked up the sun atop a beige towel that was laid out on the ground in front of the cabana.

"I'm trying to read my book, but I'm too distracted by Kanye West and his new wifey sitting next to us at the pool chatting about writing [his song] 'N****s in Paris'," the eyewitness said in an Instagram Story.

