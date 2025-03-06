Kamya Panjabi on Women's Day: Women don’t need just one day of appreciation

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Popular television actress Kamya Panjabi who is seen as Mohini in Sun Neo’s show "Ishq Jabariya", opened up about what Women's Day means to her.

Kamya Panjabi shared, "For me, every day is Women’s Day! I don’t wait for a special date to celebrate my life, my mother, my daughter, my friends, or the incredible women of this country. Women don’t need just one day of appreciation—we deserve it every single day. I hope more people understand this. Instead of limiting our recognition to just one date on the calendar, let’s celebrate women every day for their strength, sacrifices, and contributions in every role—whether as mothers, daughters, wives, or professionals. It’s not about making grand preparations; it’s about changing our mindset and truly valuing the women in our lives."

She further talked about the women who inspire her the most in life. Kamya Panjabi disclosed, "You know, it might sound surprising, but my biggest inspiration comes from my two younger sisters, Mala and Madhu. There were moments in my life when I felt lost when expectations weighed me down, but they were always there—lifting me up, standing by me like a rock. Despite being younger, they have inspired me in ways I can’t even explain. Their strength, resilience, and unwavering support have shaped me into who I am today. They may be my little sisters, but in so many ways, they are my guiding force."

Kamya Panjabi is known for portraying powerful characters onscreen. Talking about the same, she shared, "I have always played strong female characters—whether it was Sindura, Preeto, Didun, or now Mohini in Sun Neo's 'Ishq Jabariya'. Maybe that’s because, in real life too, I am headstrong, determined, and never one to give up. Television, after all, belongs to women! Let’s be honest—women rule the industry. Yes, there are many amazing male actors, but at its core, television is driven by strong female characters who connect deeply with audiences. And I am forever grateful for all the love people have given to my characters. So, on this Women’s Day, let’s not just talk about opportunities and struggles—everyone has their own journey. Let’s simply celebrate women for who they are."

