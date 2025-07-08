Kajol talks about the evolution of ‘Bollywood Maa’: They were always strong for us

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol, whose latest release is the mythological horror “Maa,” shared that society’s view of mothers in films has evolved to show them as strong yet vulnerable, embracing both their flaws and strengths.

Talking about the evolution of mothers in cinema from Nirupa Roy to Nargis and herself, Kajol told IANS, “I think the ‘maas’ of Bollywood have evolved along with society. It's the way we see mothers today. They were always strong for us. We always had films like Mother India around. We had Mother India long before we could even think of a film like Maa.”

The quinquagenarian star strongly stressed that mothers can be strong while also embracing their feminine vulnerability.

“So, even at that time, they were strong. But I think the idea of a fallible mother is finally making its way out. Yes, she is a superwoman, but at the same time, she is soft and feminine too. She can embrace that feminine side of her as well,” she added.

Are on-screen mothers allowed to be a little selfish, fierce, and flawed?

Kajol said that the change begins when women accept and forgive themselves for being imperfect.

“I think so. It's also about how women view women. Do we forgive each other for being flawed? Do we forgive ourselves for being a little flawed? Or, if not flawed — I don’t really know what "flawed" means. What does it mean? That you went to work today — does that make you flawed? Or that you didn’t attend your child’s school play because you were working — does that make you flawed?”

“So that’s a question we, as women, have to ask ourselves. How do we view ourselves? And I think as we change, as we change our viewpoint on ourselves, so will society.”

