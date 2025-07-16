Kailash Kher calls for better infrastructure to match India’s growing concert culture

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Veteran singer Kailash Kher, who has many hit tracks to his credit, has opened up about the challenges surrounding India’s growing concert culture.

Speaking to IANS, he stressed the need for better infrastructure and basic public amenities to support large gatherings. When asked about the booming concert culture and the lack of supporting infrastructure like public washrooms, Kher acknowledged the issue, stating that while people are caught up in the excitement, they often overlook basic amenities.

He added that as sensibilities evolve through art and education, such challenges will gradually improve. The singer shared, “That will improve over time. Right now, people get lost in the excitement and forget basic amenities. But that’s also part of the problem. Once sensibilities improve through art, these things will evolve. True progress isn’t about missiles or mines—it’s about advanced minds. Complete education creates evolved individuals who can uplift society.”

When asked about the changing landscape of Bollywood music over the past decade, Kailash Kher said he prefers not to differentiate music as “Bollywood” or otherwise. Instead, he views music as a whole. He noted that independent and non-film music has seen significant growth, with platforms like his helping folk artists, Manganiyars, and Ghumantu tribes gain visibility and stage presence. According to him, this growing awareness is a positive shift for India’s diverse musical heritage.

Talking about the trend of Indian singers imitating Western styles, the singer expressed, “That’s precisely why we started KKALA which stands for Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art. Even educated people end up parroting. We want to nurture swans—people who understand aesthetics, real lyrics, genuine poetry. Art is also about sensibility and originality.”

Kailash Kher added, “In India, many talented people, especially from underprivileged backgrounds, learn by experience, which is admirable—but they lack structure. KKALA provides that method. Our aim is to reach schools, where we’ll address mental health—one of today’s biggest challenges. Art, music, and creativity have the power to reduce stress. Today, everyone—from parents to principals, from trustees to students—is under pressure. Yet, no one addresses it properly. KKALA plans to integrate art into schools to help ease this pressure.”

