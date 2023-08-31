K’taka: Civic body staff condemn assault on health inspector by minister's supporters

Kalaburagi, Aug 31 (IANS) The staff and officers of the Kalaburagi City Corporation protested on Thursday by wearing black badges and boycotting work, condemning the attack on a health inspector allegedly by the supporters of Minister for Rural Development and IT, BT Priyank Kharge.

Supporters of Priyank Kharge barged into the premises of Kalaburagi City Corporation and beat up a health inspector on Wednesday evening.

The staff urged that action be taken against the culprits. Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Patil Bhuvanesh Devidas stated that politics should not be brought into the incident and the attackers whoever they are must be punished.

Devidas also assured the staff that the matter has been brought to the notice of the Police Commissioner. The incident has created concern and panic among the employees, he said.

He said that he would take all necessary steps to ensure their security.

The protestors expressed concern over the repeated attacks on staff and officers in the recent past.

The attackers allegedly led by Avinash Bhaskar beat up Health Inspector Dhanashetty Hedgapuri in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi corporation.

Sources said that the attack was carried out over the issue of a trade license. Avinash Bhaskar allegedly came to the corporation in an inebriated state and suddenly attacked the health inspector over the issue of giving a license to one of his friends.

He had held the official by the collar, beat him up and slapped him. Avinash Bhaskar had also targeted the victim earlier on many occasions.

Sources said that Bhaskar is a Congress leader and civil contractor. The victim has alleged that Bhaskar threatened him that he belongs to the Linagayat community and an atrocity case would be filed against him.

A case has been lodged in connection with the incident in Bramhapura police station. The police have rounded up two accused and taken up the investigation of the case.

