K’taka BJP launches statewide protest against Waqf policy

Bidar, Dec 4 (IANS) Karnataka BJP launched a statewide protest against the Waqf policy on Wednesday from the Bidar city of the state.

The protesting leaders were led by state chief B.Y. Vijayendra, who took out a protest march from Gandhi Jung to the Waqf Board office.

The protesting leaders later also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner while raising the “Our Land, Our Right” slogan.

A protest march was also organised in Kalaburagi city by the opposition. They said that they will also interact with farmers, whose lands are allegedly acquired by the Waqf Board in Bidar and Kalaburagi.

“Why is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah angry with farmers and Hindus? The notices have been issued even to temples with centuries-old history and the government is allegedly displacing entire villages and troubling farmers who are carrying out agriculture for generations. The Congress government is forcing farmers, who feed the nation, to take to the streets,” Vijayendra claimed.

He also criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for “acting” as a "CM for minorities" and announced that BJP leaders, under the guidance of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, will launch a statewide agitation against the government.

“The arrogance of power displayed by this government has brought tears to farmers. The BJP stands with farmers and will teach CM Siddaramaiah a lesson. Power is not permanent. You need not worry about the Waqf board, the BJP is on your side. The Congress government is corrupt and anti-farmer and pledged that the BJP would continue its fight to ensure justice for the people,” he said.

He also criticised Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan for allegedly issuing directives to reclassify farmers' lands as Waqf properties.

He also criticised the state government on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA); misusing funds reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes; and on the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation issues.

“Due to our efforts, ministers are now facing jail terms,” he added.

