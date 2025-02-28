Justin Timberlake cancels final show of US tour due to health reasons

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has canceled the final stop of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour tour due to health reasons.

Hours before the “Sexy Back” singer’s final performance for the North American leg of his tour, the 44-year-old announced he was forced to cancel for health reasons, reports people.com.

“You guys, I’m heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight,” he said on Instagram.

Timberlake explained that he’d arrived to soundcheck for the Columbus, Ohio, show “battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me.”

“It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you’ll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all,” he concluded.

No other information was provided in his post.

His supporters seemed to be understanding of the situation, with one commenting, “I Flew in from CA but you know what… your health comes first. True fans know that. Love you. Feel better.”

The final show of his American run, had already been postponed in late October when Timberlake was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

"Hey guys - I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you- JT," the musician captioned an Instagram update at the time.

Timberlake announced his Forget Tomorrow World Tour during a January 2024 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the “Mirrors” singer also released his single "Selfish" and revealed the title of his album.

“Everything I Thought It Was” arrived in March, six years after he released his 2018 album "Man in the Woods".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.