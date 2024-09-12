Justin Theroux, Drew Barrymore recall how they broke their ‘chest plate’, tailbone

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actors Justin Theroux and Drew Barrymore took a trip down memory lane and recalled the time when they were shooting for an action sequence for "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and both of them got hurt.

Barrymore shared a clip from her show, where Theroux was the guest and the two were talking about working on “Charlie's Angels 2”.

The actress said: “We both had to heel. We played ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Theroux recalled that they had a big fight sequence together. The two then recalled

That it was really long, like 2 or three weeks of shoot and the “were training”.

Theroux said: “There was a scene where you were wearing these kinds of heels but they were not heels.

To which, she said: “They were heel boots.”

The actor then recalled: “You were supposed to kick me into barrels or something and Drew just falls back and kicks me as hard as she can and it goes right into my chest and it cracks.. Breaks my chest plate and I was like…. That was the worst thing ever.”

Barrymore too had a similar experience, where she hurt her tailbone.

“Justin then kicks me into a chair and I forgot to put my tailbone pad in. So, my tailbone cracked into the chair and broke…. I had to sit on a donut (cushion), which was for hemorrhoids and I had to carry it into restaurants like I had giant hemorrhoids.”

“Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle” or “Charlie’s Angles 2” released in 2003. The film was a sequel to 2000's Charlie's Angels and the second installment in the Charlie's Angels film series, which is a continuation of the story that began with the television series of the same name by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts.

The film also stars Cameron Diaz, Crispin Glover, Matt LeBlanc, Luke Wilson, Bill Murray, Bernie Mac,Robert Patrick and Demi Moore.

