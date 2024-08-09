Jr Men, Women Academy Hockey: Punjab Academy, S.G.P.C. Academy, Ashwini Sports Academy, HAR Academy win on Day 7

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy, Ashwini Sports Academy, HAR Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, and Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy scored dominant victories on Day 7 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women Academy Championship 2024.

Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre won their women’s encounter as well.

In the first women’s clash of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 15-0. Chetna Rani Das (14’, 15’, 21’, 39’. 43’, 52’, 53’) was the top scorer with seven goals, while Yadav Sheetal (19’, 48’, 49’) scored a hat-trick and Bahala Surekha (3’, 47’), a brace. Prabhjot Kaur (8’), Anandita Toppo (24’) and Anjana Barla (35’) also found the back of the net.

The final women’s match of the day saw Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy locked in a 4-4 draw against Raja Kiran Hockey Academy. Shashi Kumari (7’), Durga (13’), Diya (21’) and Priya (59’) scored for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy and Jasmeen Kaur (22’, 54’, 56’) and Rakhi (5’) scored for Raja Kiran Hockey Academy.

In the first men’s match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Jai Bharat Academy 22-0.

Arjandeep Singh (12’, 18’, 42’, 52’) and Inderjit Singh (12’, 24’, 49’, 51’) were the top scorers with four goals each. Anurag Singh (33’, 34’, 60’) scored a hat-trick while Jarman Singh (5’, 20’), Sunny (22’, 35’), Gursewak Singh (8’), Japrit Singh (21’), Rajveer Gill (26’) Varinder Singh (27’), Amandeep (41’), Sumit Rajbhar (44’) and Jaswinder Singh (55’) contributed as well.

In the second men’s encounter, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy downed SAIL Hockey Academy 1-0. Sukhdev Singh (60’) scored a late winner to secure the victory for S.G.P.C Hockey Academy.

In another men’s fixture, Ashwini Sports Academy defeated Raja Kiran Academy 6-4. Mohammed Imran Khan (3’, 29’, 49’) led the attack for Ashwini Sports Academy while Ayush Mishra (35’, 39’) and Ali Abbas (55’) also scored. Sunny (42’, 44’), Harshdeep (13’), and Himanshu (29’) scored for Raja Kiran Academy.

HAR Hockey Academy triumphed against Salute Hockey Academy, 14-1. Sachin (3’, 15’, 23’, 30’, 45’, 58’, 59’) was the standout performer of the match with seven goals, along with Himanshu (7’, 24’, 39’, 50’, 50’) who scored on five occasions. Meanwhile, Rahul (26’) and Monu (54’) also etched their names on the scoresheet. Yogesh (8’) was the only scorer for Salute Hockey Academy.

In another comprehensive victory, the men’s match resulted in an 11-0 win for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre over Republican Sports Club. Ajay Xalxo (11’, 42’, 56’) and Yojin Minz (14’, 36’, 52’) scored hat-tricks for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre. Captain Pratap Topoo (7’), Bilkan Oram (19’), Harish Singh Leitanthem (20’), Arbin Toppo (22’), and Anil Kumar (59’) also scored a goal each.

In the final men’s encounter of the day, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy secured a 3-1 victory over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. While Nitin (12’) gave Ritu Rani Hockey Academy the lead, Yuvraj Singh (26’) equalised, followed by goals from Nishant (49’) and Kapil (59’) to complete the victory.

