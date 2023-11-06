Jordan air drops medical aid to Gaza (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 6 (IANS) Jordan's King Abdullah II announced on Monday that the kingdom's air force air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

In a post on X, the monarch said: "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

According to information, the development comes as supply in the hospital was about to runout due to the delay in moving aid to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Israeli military sources said that dropping of the aid by the Royal Jordanian Air Force was done with the knowledge and approval of the Israel Defense Forces.

On November 1, Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest of the ongoing borbardment of Gaza.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said had said that that the envoy's return will be linked to Israel's cessation of its war on Gaza, of the humanitarian disaster it causes, and of its actions that deprived Palestinians of their right to food, water, medicine, and a safe and stable life on their national soil.

Safadi had stressed that Jordan will continue to work towards ending the war on Gaza, delivering humanitarian assistance, protecting civilians, and safeguarding the region from its consequences.

Jordan has reiterated its call for a comprehensive and just peace between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 border.

