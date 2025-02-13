Jonas Brothers thanks fans on 20th anniversary, reveal plans for 2025

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) The Jonas Brothers, which comprises sibling trio Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, have posted a letter thanking their fans for their support over the last two decades.

The trio is set to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band, and went on to reveal their plans for 2025.

A letter shared on the Instagram handle of Jonas Brothers on Wednesday read: “It's been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us, it feels like Just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mail to play for anyone who would listen.”

It also stated that they were chasing their dream to to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide.

“We were teenagers then actually, Nick wasn't even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie. our dream. In the years that followed, you've given a thousand lifetimes of incredible. memories. We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you've been on this 20-year Journey with us.”

“Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we've all grown up together. It's seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you. You've shown up for Rooted for us. Encouraged us. And inspired us.”

We've made memories with you at shows, bumped into you on the street, run into you at airports, and read your amazing stories on socials. We treasure our connection with you as much today as we did when we played our first show..”

They revealed their 2025 plans and said that it “will be a year of music”.

“New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack. Nick returns to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years. And we are nearly wrapped on our holiday movie for you to see this fall. I can't wait Expect int more announcements over the coming days and weeks. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you! Here's to the next 20 years, and here's to doing it together. The best has yet to come.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.