Jojo Siwa flaunts new hair style as she shaves sides of her head

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Singer-dancer Jojo Siwa has debuted a new hairstyle. Days after wearing a bedazzled circular headpiece to the iHeart Music Awards, Jojo Siwa debuted another new hairstyle at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

Siwa, 21, appeared to have shaved the sides of her head for a mohawk look, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One side of her head was a rainbow to match the Pride flag, the other was light blue, pink and white to match the transgender flag.

As per ‘People’, the white segment was encrusted with jewels to add extra sparkle. The mohawk itself appeared to be bleached dirty blonde.

Her support of the LGBTQ+ community didn't stop there. Siwa, who identifies as a lesbian, wore a jacket that featured even more rainbow and transgender flag details, and large lettering that read "Trans rights are human rights”.

The back of her jacket had a shield with crossed swords with the words "Protect trans kids" emblazoned on it. Bedazzled shorts and high-tops completed her sparkly look.

Siwa rose to fame on the reality show ‘Dance Moms’, and has parlayed her dancing into a career as a pop star. In January 2021, Siwa came out as LGBTQ, over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram. "I never wanted (my coming out) to be a big deal", she said at the time, when she was just 17. "I've known since I was little”.

"I did, too", her mom Jessalynn added. "A mother knows”.

She appeared at the GLAAD Media Awards with Kath Ebbs, whom she has reportedly been dating since last December. The two were seen embracing at the event, and Siwa planted a kiss on Ebb's cheek.

Earlier this week, the "Karma" singer announced her upcoming North American tour along with VIP packages where fans can "help" her crew set up at stops.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.