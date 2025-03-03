John heaps praise on real-life Indian Diplomat J.P. Singh:Observed his body language

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood action star John Abraham, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘The Diplomat’, spoke about closely observing Indian diplomat J.P. Singh when he met him on the set of the movie.

The film is based on true events. The actor portrays an Indian diplomat rescuing an Indian woman from Pakistan. John also shared insights about the workshops he attended for his character and how they helped him.

Talking about observing Indian diplomat J.P. Singh when he met him on set, he said: “J.P. Singh sir came on set, and I observed his body language, the way he spoke—bahut hi sweet, simple, lekin pata hai jaise shatranj ke table pe, on the chess table, how you have your moves, I think he thinks 10 moves ahead.”

“Matlab, voh baat toh aaram se karenge, but he has already planned what his next 10 moves are—and that’s how a diplomat behaves. (J.P. Singh sir came on set, and I observed his body language, the way he spoke—very sweet, simple, but you know, just like on a chessboard, where you have your moves, I think he thinks 10 moves ahead.)”

“(I mean, he speaks calmly, but he has already planned what his next 10 moves will be—and that’s how a diplomat behaves.)”

Speaking to IANS, John has admitted that at times he gets geo-political anxiety similar to how people have environmental anxiety.

Talking about the bombings in Damascus, John said, “Just when Damascus was coming, a little into shape! What's gone wrong? I have got this geo-political anxiety, you know how people have environmental anxiety, I have got geo-political anxiety. What's happening with the world”.

Releasing on March 14, 2025, The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

