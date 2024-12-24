J&K's Srinagar records season’s lowest max temperature, minimum drops to minus 6.6

Srinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) Kashmir Valley froze on Tuesday as the minimum temperature fell to minus 6.6 while the maximum temperature was 2.8 a day earlier.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said that the maximum temperature of 2.8 recorded on Monday in Srinagar is the lowest maximum recorded so far this season.

The narrowing of the gap between the maximum and the minimum temperature is actually the reason for the extreme bone-chilling cold that the Valley has been undergoing during the last four days.

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold called locally the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21. This is regarded as the most miserable period of winter cold in Kashmir.

Boatmen have been virtually battling their way through the Dal Lake after breaking sheets of ice to seek passage into the water body.

Most places saw Monday’s dripping water taps frozen with long icicles hanging from them in the morning on Tuesday.

Covering themselves up in layers of woollen clothes under the loose tweed overgarment, the ‘Pheran’, locals had to brave the morning frosty cold to light fires around water taps to defreeze them.

Both traffic and health departments have issued advisories asking people not to venture out on slippery roads without precautions. Old people and children have been cautioned not to attempt venturing out, especially in the mornings and evenings.

The Chillai Kalan will end on January 30 after which the weather will change for the better gradually.

Another big worry for locals has been the absence of any appreciable snowfall so far. The perennial water reservoirs in the mountains are replenished by the heavy winter snowfall. It is these perennial water reservoirs that sustain rivers, lakes, streams, springs and wells during the summer months.

A winter without snow means a disastrous summer for Kashmiris. People hope and pray that the Valley receives sufficient snowfall this winter.

The minimum temperature was minus 6.6 in Srinagar, it was minus 7.4 in Gulmarg and minus 7.8 in Pahalgam.

Jammu city had 7.6, Katra town 6.4, Batote 1.1, Banihal minus 2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

