J&K L-G says ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ has become ‘Jan Andolan’ in UT

Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign has become a ‘Jan-Andolan’ in the UT.

Sinhainaugurated 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in J&K and he along with senior officers participated in one hour citizen-led 'shramdaan' . He called for united efforts for ‘Garbage-Free India’.

“100% villages of J&K have achieved the milestone of ODF PLUS under 'Model' category.This historic milestone underlines our united resolve of building dream villages with new potential, possibilities and full of self-confidence.

“The Swachh revolution across J&K is also creating new livelihood opportunities, generating more revenues & improving the quality of life.

“The way we see our surroundings becomes our life's experience.Cleanliness brings happiness, joy & prosperity. It is the door to reach closest to God. Happy to witness cleanliness turning into society's ambition & garbage-free cities and villagesare no longer imagination, but a reality,” the Lt Governor said during the inauguration.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.