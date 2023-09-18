Jimmy Shergill on 'Choona': My role 'Shukla Ji' is bit of enigma wrapped in layers of charisma

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Shergill, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming comedy heist drama series 'Choona', shared the secret sauce of his character 'Shukla Ji' in the show, and called it 'multi-dimensional'.

The trailer of 'Choona' has been making waves as the viewers are raving about it, and the comment section is outpouring love for Shukla Ji -- a character played by Jimmy.

The fan frenzy is real, and Jimmy is all hearts as he shares his excitement.

Talking about his character, Jimmy said: "Shukla Ji, the character I portray in 'Choona,' is a bit of an enigma wrapped in layers of charisma. He's got power, but he's no cookie-cutter villain.”

“You'll find yourself in a midst of emotions, drawn to his charm one moment and repelled by his shenanigans the next. Shukla Ji lives in that delicious gray area, neither all good nor all bad,” said the ‘Raqeeb’ fame actor.

Jimmy added: “It's this dance between light and darkness that makes him absolutely spellbinding and so multi-dimensional.”

He further expressed how he feels overwhelmed by the response from the fans.

“The heartening reaction from the audience to the trailer has been nothing short of astounding. People accept my work with so much love and respect-it's a big warm hug from the universe,” he said.

Jimmy is eagerly counting down the days until Choona's debut, so the audience can dive into the unique and interesting world of Shukla Ji.

In a world where laughter intertwines with high-stakes capers, a new sensation has emerged to captivate audiences far and wide.

‘Choona’ weaves together an ensemble cast of exceptional talent, bringing a refreshing twist to the genre.

The show stars Aashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, among others.

With a shared desire for revenge as their guiding force, six individuals from vastly different walks of life find themselves unexpectedly bound together, driven by a burning need to take matters into their own hands.

It will stream on Netflix on September 29.

