Jilted lover kills three of girl's family in Bihar's Saran

Patna, July 17 (IANS) A jilted lover and his friend killed three members of a family and injured another in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sudhanshu Kumar, alias Raushan, and Ankit Kumar. The incident occurred in Dhanadih village under Rasoolpur police station in the district.

The incident came to light when the injured mother of the victim managed to raise an alarm and inform the local police about the triple murder.

The police revealed that Sudhanshu Kumar was having an affair with one of the minor daughters of the victim, Tarkeshwar Singh.

When Singh and his wife discovered the affair, they spoke to their daughter and advised her to avoid interacting with Sudhanshu.

Since then, Sudhanshu Kumar threatened the family with dire consequences.

On the night of the incident, Tarkeshwar Singh, his wife, and their two minor daughters were sleeping on the rooftop of their house.

After midnight, Sudhanshu Kumar and Ankit Kumar climbed onto the rooftop. One of Singh's daughters saw them and raised an alarm, but the attackers had already begun their assault with the sharp edge weapons.

The accused stabbed Tarkeshwar Singh and his two daughters. They succumbed on the spot while Singh’s wife, despite sustaining stab wounds, managed to flee from the spot.

Following the incident, district police arrested both accused.

“As soon as we learned about the triple murder, a team from Rasoolpur police station reached the crime scene and managed to arrest the two accused within one hour. They have confessed to the crime. We have also seized the weapons used in the commission of crime. We have also called the FSL team to collect the evidence. A speedy trial was recommended by the senior officers of the district,” said an official spokesperson of Saran police.

