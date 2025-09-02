Jharkhand: Youth engagement drive begins at VBU as part of Viksit Bharat Mission

Hazaribagh, Sep 2 (IANS) Aiming to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, the Central Government has initiated the ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme’, which officially began at Vinoba Bhave University (VBU), Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

The campaign, which is focused on youth, is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The programme aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. It calls upon the active participation of the youth in nation-building.

Speaking about the programme, Dr Umendra, the Nodal Officer at VBU, emphasised the significance of youth engagement, stating, “The future of our nation lies in the hands of our young population. We aim to make them not just aware but active contributors to India’s development journey through this programme.”

The ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect’ is not just an awareness campaign but a vibrant youth participation programme that includes debates, youth parliamentarians, open dialogues, presentations, oath-taking ceremonies, and recognition activities.

These events are designed to empower students and create a sense of ownership towards the national mission.

The Ministry of Education has taken responsibility to prepare the youth in two vital ways under this initiative:

By raising awareness to shape them into a conscious, human resource aligned with the goals of Viksit Bharat.

By involving them directly in the planning and feedback processes, making them active and effective contributors to the mission.

A student of VBU, Aarti Mehta, expressed enthusiasm, saying: “It’s inspiring to be a part of a national movement that aims to uplift our country. Knowing that we, as students, have a role in shaping the future gives us a sense of purpose.”

Another student, Pallavi Kumari, echoed the same sentiment, saying, “The vision of a developed India by 2047 is ambitious but achievable. These programmes help us understand how we can contribute meaningfully.”

She shared that the ‘My Bharat Portal’ was introduced to them, highlighting its experiential learning programmes across various sectors. These programmes offer hands-on experience, helping youth develop practical skills, apply their knowledge, and contribute meaningfully to society while exploring potential career paths.

At VBU, a series of programmes is scheduled to be held between August 15 and October 15, 2025, to engage students in both direct and indirect ways. The activities are designed to foster awareness and encourage students to take on leadership roles in the movement towards a developed India.

The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 2047 is more than a political statement—it is a national mission, and at its heart lies the energy, creativity, and commitment of India’s youth. Initiatives like the ‘Viksit Bharat Youth Connect’ reflect the government's belief that empowering the youth is the most effective way to shape a strong and developed India.

