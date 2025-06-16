Jharkhand Panchayat Sevak’s suicide triggers massive protest outside Giridih block office

Giridih (Jharkhand), June 16 (IANS) Tension gripped Dumri block in Jharkhand’s Giridih district after the death of Panchayat Sevak Sukhlal Mahato, who had consumed poison on the block office premises following accusations of harassment by four individuals, including the Block Development Officer (BDO) and the husband of the local Mukhiya.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with hundreds of people staging a dharna outside the block office with Mahato’s body from Sunday night until 12.30 p.m. on Monday.

The protest intensified after Dumri MLA Jairam Mahato joined the sit-in protest on Monday morning, demanding justice for the deceased.

Talks were later held between Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Santosh Gupta, representing the Deputy Commissioner, and the agitating family and MLA.

Following assurances from the administration, the family agreed to end the protest and perform the last rites.

The administration has promised to register an FIR against the four accused -- Dumri BDO Anvesha Ona, Employment Officer Anil Kumar, and Parmeshwar Nayak, husband of the Baltharia Panchayat Mukhiya -- all of whom were named by Mahato in a letter accusing them of mental harassment.

A government job will also be provided to a dependent of the deceased as part of the agreement.

Sukhlal Mahato, a resident of Kulgo village, was posted as Panchayat Sevak in Baltharia village under Dumri block of the Giridih district. On June 13, he consumed pesticide in the block office premises after submitting a letter to the local MLA accusing the officials of sustained mental harassment.

He succumbed to the poisoning during treatment at RIMS in Ranchi on June 15.

Following his death, protesters brought his body to the block office and staged a night-long demonstration.

In response to the incident, the Giridih district administration had already formed an inquiry committee on June 14, as directed by the state government.

The committee comprises Additional Collector Vijay Singh Birua, SDM (Sariya-Bagodar) Santosh Kumar Gupta, Headquarters DSP Neeraj Kumar Singh, and Dr Ravi Maharshi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.