Jharkhand CM holds high-level meet on law and order, directs to ensure crime-free environment

Ranchi, March 12 (IANS) In the wake of the killing of notorious gangster Aman Sahu in an encounter, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday with senior police and administrative officials at the Secretariat to assess the state's law and order situation.

He directed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure a crime-free environment in the state and maintain public safety.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for peaceful celebrations during upcoming festivals, including Holi, Ramzan, Eid, Sarhul, and Ram Navami.

He instructed officials to deploy adequate security forces, monitor sensitive areas using drone surveillance, and take strict action against anti-social elements.

"The police must remain on high alert and be fully prepared to prevent any untoward incidents, communal tensions, or disputes," Soren said.

He stressed the importance of special vigilance in areas prone to communal sensitivities and directed officials to hold regular meetings with peace committees to foster community coordination.

He also ordered the deployment of police personnel at crowded and religious places while ensuring a close watch on miscreants. "Strict action should be taken against those attempting to disturb social harmony," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for strict monitoring of social media during festivals to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation.

The meeting also discussed measures such as the installation of CCTV cameras and electronic surveillance around religious sites, provision of adequate lighting and public announcement systems along procession routes, and the availability of anti-riot vehicles and water cannons in districts.

In the meeting, Director General of Police Anurag Gupta presented a report on the strategies being implemented for crime control and ongoing enforcement actions.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, Home, Vandana Dadel, Inspector General of Police, Special Branch, Prabhat Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Operations, A.V. Homkar, Inspector General of Police, CID, Asim Vikrant Minj, Inspector General of Police, HQ, Manoj Kaushik, and other senior police officials of the state.

