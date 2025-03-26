Jharkhand: CBI team attacked during raid on bank recovery agent’s house, three injured

Bokaro, March 26 (IANS) A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was attacked on Wednesday while conducting a raid at the residence of a bank recovery agent in the Harla police station area of Bokaro district, Jharkhand. Three officers sustained injuries during the assault.

The raid was carried out following a complaint lodged with the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Dhanbad by a villager.

According to the complaint, the villager had taken a loan from Gramin Bank to purchase a tractor. After defaulting on the loan, the tractor was seized. Despite later clearing the outstanding dues, the recovery agent, identified as Dhanraj Chaudhary, allegedly refused to release the tractor. He demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for this.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI team reached Dhanraj Chaudhary’s residence in Sector 9 on Wednesday for interrogation. During the raid, officials searched the premises and seized several documents.

The situation escalated when the CBI officers, after questioning Dhanraj and placing him in their vehicle, began interrogating him regarding the seized documents.

An argument broke out between Dhanraj and the CBI officers, drawing the attention of local residents. Soon, a crowd gathered and launched an attack on the CBI team, which resulted in the injuries to three officers.

In connection with the case, the CBI also conducted a raid at the residence of Sushil Chaudhary, who is reportedly in possession of the seized tractor. However, he was not found at home and is currently absconding.

According to sources, Dhanraj Chaudhary has been arrested by the CBI.

Dhanbad ASP P.K. Jha confirmed the arrest and said that an investigation was underway.

Anil Kashyap, the officer-in-charge of Harla police station, stated that an FIR had been filed based on a written complaint from the CBI team. Efforts are being made to identify the attackers, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.