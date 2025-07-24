Jennifer Winget finally reveals who has her ‘heart’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Renowned television actress Jennifer Winget has finally spilled the beans on who truly has her heart.

Jennifer took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of cuddling a Border Collie.

The actress wrote in the caption section: “THIS GIRL HAS MY HEART.”

The actress will soon be seen in an upcoming mystery thriller with Parineeti Chopra. It is written and directed by Rensil D'Silva, the acclaimed writer-director behind films like “Rang De Basanti” and “Ungli.”

The upcoming untitled mystery thriller will mark Parineeti Chopra’s much-anticipated Netflix series debut. The show is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions.

Jennifer is one of highest-paid television actresses and also the recipient of several accolades including Indian Television Academy Awards. She started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut in 2002 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

She gained recognition for her roles as Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ganga Bhatia in Sangam and Dill Mill Gayye.

The actress established herself as an actress with her portrayal of Kumud Sundari Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in the psychological thriller series Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in romantic drama series Bepannah.

The 40-year-old actress ventured into web series with crime drama Code M.

She was last seen in the OTT show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, a legal drama series directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar. The show revolves around Anushka, a clear-sighted, honest and intelligent young lawyer, striving to make her mark in her father’s prestigious law firm.

Virat, an ambitious and driven young lawyer, is viewed as the natural successor of the firm. As her ethics and righteousness clash with his views and objectives, moral differences play out.

On the small screen, she was seen in “Beyhadh 2” starring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.