Jennifer Lopez announces new Las Vegas residency

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is set to return to Las Vegas as she has announced her new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Her show, entitled 'Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas', opens the week of New Year’s Eve with four shows on December 30, December 31, January 2 and January 3, reports 'Variety'.

There will be an additional eight performances in March 2026. JLo, who returned to host the AMAs for the first time in a decade, shared the news via social media.

She wrote, “We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace".

As part of a sponsorship promotion, cardmembers of a certain bank will have access to presale tickets starting Monday, June 2, at 10 a.m. PST.

As per 'Variety', fan club tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. PST. Presale tickets for general audiences will go on sale Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PST. All access to presale tickets ends Thursday, June 5, at 10 p.m. PST.

Starting Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PST, tickets go on sale for the performance dates, December 30, December 31, January 2, January 3, March 6, March 7, March 13, March 14, March 20, March 27 and March 28.

This marks the second time the Grammy-nominated artist landed a Las Vegas residency. Her first, entitled 'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have', ran for 120 shows from 2016 to 2018 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency grossed over $100 million.

