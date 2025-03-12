Jena Pandya calls ‘DDLJ’ broadway musical ‘celebration of love’ finding strength in inclusivity, embracing change

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Jena Pandya, who essays the role of Simran in the broadway musical version of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, has said that the musical finds strength in inclusivity, embracing change and celebration of love.

Titled ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’, the musical comedy is based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, and will premiere in the UK at Manchester Opera House from Thursday 29 May to Saturday 21 June 2025.

Talking about the musical, Jena Pandya said, “Reprising the iconic Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for the stage adaptation ‘Come Fall In Love’ is such an honour for me as an artist. The entire team wants to celebrate India, celebrate this historic landmark for South Asians in popular culture. I am proud to be a part of this moment for representation within theatre”.

She further mentioned, “Our musical talks about inclusivity, embracing change and a celebration of love. The Holi festival connects beautifully with the message of ‘Come Fall In Love’, as it helps people to bond and unite through an immersive community experience like no other. Holi actually plays a role within the musical, helping tell this story of warmth and unity”.

A new image from the musical was also unveiled on Wednesday ahead of Holi celebrations. With its themes of love transcending borders and cultures, ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ resonates deeply with the spirit of Holi, making this a fitting tribute to the classic love story’s enduring legacy.

Actor Ashley Day shared, “Ever since I started working on ‘Come Fall in Love’, I’ve been introduced to so many beautiful Indian and South Asian traditions, and I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate Holi with my co-star Jena! Holi is all about bringing people together, which is such an important theme of our show. Plus, the joy of throwing that vibrant, colourful powder in the air, and at each other, is just so much fun. So here’s wishing a very Happy Holi to everyone celebrating around the world, especially in the UK”.

Ashley Day is an actor, singer, and dancer known for his leading performances in both the UK and the USA. His on-stage credits include ‘An American in Paris’, ‘White Christmas’, ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’, ‘Funny Girl’, ‘42nd Street’, ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’, ‘Kiss Me’, ‘Kate, Oklahoma’, and others.

‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. The film starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, and actress Kajol.

The film turned out to be an all-time blockbuster.

