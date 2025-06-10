UP: Jaunpur resident shares how he saved Rs 10,000 in two months with PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Jaunpur, June 10 (IANS) The Central government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched earlier this year, is already delivering significant financial relief to households across the country. In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, a resident has reported saving nearly Rs 10,000 on electricity bills in just two months, thanks to the installation of solar panels under this scheme.

Ashutosh Singh, a local beneficiary, shared to IANS how the initiative has transformed his monthly expenses.

"Before installing the solar panels, I used to receive electricity bills of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 every month. But since installing the panels two months ago, I haven't received a single electricity bill. Instead, I’m saving, and even earning, through the system," he told IANS.

Ashutosh Singh got to know about the PM Surya Ghar Yojana through awareness campaigns on social media and outreach by the government. Interested, he contacted a local panel installer to understand the process. Soon after, he applied for the scheme and installed two separate 3-kilowatt solar units - one on each of his two houses.

"The panels are not only powering my home appliances but also producing surplus electricity that is fed back into the grid," he added.

"For instance, if my system generates 5 kilowatts during the day and I use only 1.5 kilowatts, the remaining 3.5 kilowatts are sold to the grid, which adds to the savings."

Singh emphasised how practical and beneficial the scheme is for all sections of society.

"This is a game-changer, especially for farmers, shopkeepers, and ordinary households. People can run water pumps, fans, lights—everything from solar power—and reduce their dependency on conventional electricity."

The cost-effectiveness of the installation also stood out. Singh detailed the expenses and subsidies involved. "One 3-kilowatt system cost me Rs 1.8 lakh. But within 20 days of installation, I received Rs 78,000 in subsidy from the Central government, and 10 days later, another Rs 30,000 from the state government. So my actual cost came down to just Rs 72,000 per unit. I installed two units, and the savings started almost immediately."

"Thanks to PM Modi’s vision, I’ve already saved Rs 10,000 in just two months. The air from the fan, the light in my room—everything feels better when you know it's coming from clean, cost-free energy. I urge everyone to take advantage of this scheme. Once they install the system, they will realise how impactful and financially beneficial it really is."

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was launched by PM Modi on February 15, 2024, to promote renewable energy adoption at the household level. The scheme offers subsidies and incentives to encourage citizens to install rooftop solar panels, helping reduce electricity costs and contributing to India's sustainable energy goals.

