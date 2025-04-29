Jason Sangha signs two-year deal with Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide, April 29 (IANS) Jason Sangha, who joined the South Australia Men for the 2024/25 domestic season, has now signed a two-year deal with the Big Bash League club Adelaide Strikers.

Jason Sangha sogns two-year deal with Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide, April 29 (IANS) Jason Sangha, who joined the South Australia Men for the 2024/25 domestic season, has now signed a two-year deal with the Big Bash League club Adelaide Strikers.

Sangha recently etched his name into South Australian cricket history by hitting the winning runs in their Sheffield Shield victory, ending a 29-year drought. He is a right-handed batter who can also bowl handy leg-spin, making him a valuable asset to the Strikers for the upcoming BBL|15 season.

“The fans here have been incredibly welcoming, and I am eager to give my best on the field in the upcoming BBL season. My time with South Australian cricket has already been filled with some unforgettable moments, and I am excited to create many more while wearing blue," Sangha said in a statement.

"The support from the community has been amazing, and I can't wait to give back by helping the team achieve success. I am looking forward to building on our achievements and making a significant impact with the white ball

Sangha's journey in professional cricket began at a young age. He was signed by the Sydney Thunder as the Community Rookie for BBL|06 at just 16 years old. His leadership skills were evident early on, as he captained Australia at the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Over the years, Sangha has proven his resolve, particularly during the summer of 2021/22, when he produced his best Big Bash campaign, scoring 445 runs in 12 matches. His former role as captain of the Sydney Thunder further highlights his leadership qualities and experience.

Adelaide Strikers Talent Manager, Shaun Williams, said Jason’s signing represents a significant milestone as they continue to build a squad capable of achieving great things.

“Jason's talent and dedication on the field are well-known, and his impressive track record speaks volumes about his potential. Not only has he demonstrated remarkable skill, but his leadership qualities and work ethic are also exceptional.

“We believe that Jason will bring a new energy to our team, inspiring his teammates and contributing to our overall success. We are excited to see him integrate into our squad and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have both on and off the field. His all-round abilities, combined with his leadership skills, promises exciting times ahead for South Australian cricket.”

