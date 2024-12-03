Janhvi Kapoor flaunts t-shirt with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s name

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Devara: Part 1’ alongside NTR Jr., is in Nashik. However, her new t-shirt is the subject of much intrigue.

Recently, the social media handle of a five star hotel shared a picture of the actress along with Varun Dhawan, in which the actress sported a printed t-shirt with her rumoured boyfriend’s name.

The t-shirt reads, ‘Shikhar’. The actress had earlier made headlines when she hinted at her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya by wearing a necklace with 'Shiku' written on it.

Earlier, this year, the actress made a Freudian slip when she almost confirmed herself dating Shikhar on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by Karan Johar.

During the Rat Race round, when Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor to "name three people on your speed-dial list." She replied, "Papa, Khushu (Khushi) and Shiku (as in Shikhar Pahariya)”.

Earlier, the actress expressed her admiration and support for actress Nayanthara, calling her a “strong woman”.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, the actress praised the recently released documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’.

Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman”.

She also added a red heart emoji on the post. The documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’ premiered on November 18 on Netflix, and delves into the significant milestones and challenges in Nayanthara’s career and personal journey, including her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which blossomed on the sets of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’.

Janhvi’s post comes amid the ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter on her official Instagram account.

Addressed to her colleague, Dhanush, the letter unveiled long-standing grievances, hinting at a strained professional relationship between the two. In her letter,Nayanthara accused Dhanush of being envious of actors who achieve success through their own efforts rather than industry connections. She referred to him as a “tyrant” and a “small-hearted person,” alleging that he harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

