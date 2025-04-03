Jaipur Collectorate gets bomb threat, evacuated

Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) The Jaipur District Collectorate received a bomb threat on Thursday, following which it was evacuated, police said.

The threat email was sent to the official email of Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni at 11.30 a.m., prompting the Collector to immediately inform the Jaipur Police Commissioner.

In response, authorities swiftly evacuated the premises. A Bomb Squad and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) were deployed to search approximately 200 rooms. After an extensive two-hour investigation, no suspicious objects were found.

Eyewitnesses reported that routine office work was abruptly disrupted when noise and chaos erupted around 11.30 a.m. Employees were instructed to vacate the premises immediately.

By the time they reached outside, security forces had begun arriving in large numbers.

Officials confirmed that access to the building would remain restricted until security agencies issued clearance. Bomb squad teams continued their presence at the site until 2.00 p.m.

The email, reportedly from a terrorist group, said: "Jaipur Collector Office is the target of a deadly IED pipe bomb. This step has been taken to avenge the unfair treatment of Savukku Shankar in the 2G case and the custodial death of Sadiq Balwa. We challenge security agencies to conduct a rescue operation in the name of God. The bomb was planted today and was prepared in the Mechanical Engineering Department of Anna University, MIT Campus. "

The email further read: "Our goal is to see Jannat. The Collectorate will be destroyed with us! We will be martyred after today's operation. Bilal and Riyaz, you know what to do. This is our last communication. Contact Nakheeran Gopal at DMK Arivalayam. He has received a pink envelope containing videos documenting our story and DMK family involvement. Allahu Akbar!"

This is not the first time Jaipur has faced such threats: On February 20, SMS Medical College received a bomb threat via email. The message was discovered on February 22, prompting officials to alert the police.

On October 4, Jaipur International Airport, along with over 100 airports across India, received a bomb threat. The email, sent to the official CISF ID, stated: "We take on the most powerful countries in the world alone. There will be boom...boom...boom everywhere."

However, after investigation, no explosives were found. Authorities are treating the latest incident seriously and have launched an investigation to trace the source of the email.

Security measures across key locations in Jaipur have been heightened, said officials.

