Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar inventory likely to begin soon: Odisha Law Minister

Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 (IANS) Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Friday announced that the long-pending inventory of valuables in the Ratna Bhandar (treasure chamber) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri will be carried out soon.

He said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has nominated two officials, whose presence will be essential during the inventory of the temple's ornaments and valuables. The process is in its final stages of preparation.

A Temple Management Committee will also be formed shortly.

The newly constituted committee will decide the date for the inventory process.

"Following our letter, the RBI has nominated two experts for the inventory of valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar. A letter has been sent to us by the RBI in this regard. The temple management committee will be constituted soon. Later, the High-level committee, with the permission of the management committee, will start the process of shifting jewellery and ornaments to the Ratna Bhandar. After the shifting of the valuables to the Ratna Bhandar, we will intimate the date of inventory to experts nominated by the RBI," said the Law Minister.

Minister Harichandan confirmed that the state government is moving swiftly to ensure the inventory is carried out transparently and systematically.

It is worth mentioning that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team has recently completed the repair and restoration work of Ratna Bhandar of the 12th-century shrine at Puri in 95 days, involving around 333 hours in July this year.

As many as 520 stones, which were found damaged during the laser scanning, have been replaced during the repair and restoration of Ratna Bhandar.

The floors have been repaired with granite stones. Similarly, the ASI had also used 15 stainless steel beams in the restoration work of both the inner and outer chambers of the Ratna Bhandar.

The first phase of repair and restoration work continued from December 17, 2024, till April 28, 2025. The renovation work again started on June 28 this year and was completed in July.

The valuables stored in the inner and outer chambers of the Ratna Bhandar have been shifted to temporary rooms inside the temple premises.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.