Jackie Shroff: Fill your home with plants, you'll get cleaner air, happier vibes

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, who calls himself a green crusader, has talked about how plants can help in giving a calmer mind and happier vibes.

Talking about his take on the current climate crisis and how he thinks individuals can contribute in small but meaningful ways, Jackie told IANS: “Start gifting plants. Birthday, rakhi, new job, new home - skip the plastic and perishable stuff. Give something that grows… Give a child a seed, they'll water it, watch it sprout, and that joy will stick for life.”

“Fill your home with plants, and you'll get cleaner air, a calmer mind, and happier vibes,” said the actor, who is the brand ambassador of Ugaoo.

In today’s concrete jungles, why does he think it’s crucial for people, especially urban dwellers sto stay connected to nature?

He said: To all the young Bhidus out there, let me tell you something: planting a tree isn't a favour to the world, it's a favour to yourself, your family, and your planet. Gardening is for anyone, anywhere.

“One little plant, and you'll get peace, health, and a home that feels alive. So, plant more, love more, grow more.”

On the acting front, Jackie’s latest is “Hunter 2”, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

Made under the direction of Prince Dhiman, in collaboration with Alok Batra, the action entertainer also features Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in significant roles, along with others.

“Hunter Season 2” is on Amazon MX Player.

He will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.