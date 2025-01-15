IWL 2024-25: Soumya’s late goal rallies East Bengal to 1-0 win over Sribhumi FC

Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) East Bengal took their second straight win of the season in the IWL 2024-25, beating citymates Sribhumi FC 1-0 at the East Bengal ground on Wednesday. Soumya Guguloth scored the only goal of the match in the 76th minute. This was newly-promoted Sribhumi’s second straight defeat after losing to Sethu FC in Chennai.

East Bengal’s formidable squad was underwhelmed in their opening encounter, and perhaps keen to make amends kicked things off in a flurry, creating and spurning a host of early chances. The first goal came as early as the fourth minute, when Soumya Guguloth volleyed a loose ball inside the box, only for a Sribhumi defender to block it away from goal.

Waves of East Bengal attacks produced similar results, their inability to finish also due in part to some brave Sribhumi defending. In the 14th minute, East Bengal had perhaps the clearest chance at goal anyone will get this season. A long ball played out from midfield fell into Resty Nanziri’s brilliant run towards goal.

A panicked and over-eager Monalisha Devi rushed out of goal, outside the box, in an attempt to intercept, only to be beaten by Nanziri. The Ugandan rounded the goalkeeper, drove into the box, and with an empty target awaiting, shot wide.

Her luck would not turn. Four minutes later, Guguloth’s work on the right wing saw her cut a teasing low cross towards the centre of the six-yard area just inches away from Nanziri’s foot. Any connection would have given the hosts the lead.

Devi made amends for her earlier rush of blood by making a smart save from Elshaddai Acheampong, after the forward had picked up a headed through ball to shoot towards goal. Halftime beckoned, and Sribhumi went off for the break, relieved. The trend continued in the second half, East Bengal’s wingers, in particular, constantly dropping in dangerous crosses, unfortunately often with no one to finish them.

Sribhumi slowly grew into the game in the final twenty minutes and even created some chances of their own. In the 72nd minute, they had a great chance to go in front, when Rimpa Haldar was played through on goal. The forward cut into the box and found the space to fire a shot. Unfortunately, it did not carry enough power to trouble Panthoi Chanu.

East Bengal made the visitors pay for that missed chance four minutes later — and earned due reward for their own efforts. From a corner, the ball bounced around on the left edge of the box, and Nanziri’s cross blocked into the path of Sulanjana Raul.

The substitute’s low cross flew to the other end of the box, to an unmarked Soumya, who duly smashed it in. East Bengal rode out the game comfortably to take their second successive victory.

