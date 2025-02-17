It reminded me of my school days: Paralympics champ Avani Lekhara on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Reigning two-time Paralympic champion rifle shooter, Avani Lekhara reflected on the valuable conversations and insights from the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" (PPC) initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that helped the students during stressful times, especially before exams, and how such initiatives are important for motivating students.

This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha serves as an interactive platform where PM Modi directly engages with students, teachers, and parents. The 8th edition of PPC, featuring seven insightful episodes, brings together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and Avani was one of the guests in the Sports & Discipline category.

Avani, who successfully defended her women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 title at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in the Games’ history, while sharing her experience of being part of the initiative, said that it reminded her of her school days.

"Meeting so many kids and sharing my experiences with them... seeing them reminded me of my school days. Talking about how to reduce nervousness and stress during exam time, and discussing sports – it was quite a good experience.

"It’s really motivating. Many times, we are so stressed just before the exam, and even during the exam, we can’t focus properly and forget what we studied. At such times, hearing these things really gives a lot of motivation. There are also many tips and tricks that help students maintain a calm mindset, enabling them to focus better and perform well," Avani told IANS.

The Prime Minister often interacts with sports personalities after they perform well on the international stage. When asked about her experience of her meeting with PM Modi, Avani recalled the advice she got from the PM before heading for the Paris Paralympics as a defending champion.

"I have met the PM several times. The first was after the Tokyo Paralympics. He had spoken to us before we left for Tokyo and also after we came back. In fact, the same thing happened for Paris 2024, when we were heading there, he motivated all the athletes," she said.

"He had specifically told me, 'Many people will have expectations from you, but don't let that burden you, instead, turn it into your strength'. That stayed with me. Many athletes wait for their medal and the call from the PM, which becomes one of their best memories. These moments motivate an athlete to represent their country and give their best," she recalled.

"Normally, it doesn't happen that your country's PM calls you to congratulate you. He knows so much about our personal journey. Whenever we meet him, it doesn't feel like we're meeting him for the first time. He knows so much about everyone. This gives us motivation to give our best. We think about performing well and receiving that call from him," it added.

Avani signed off by sharing her message on how to overcome the pressure and stress in this competitive time, saying, "Sometimes, it feels like we’re surrounded by a very negative environment, and we might think that it’s the end of the road. In those moments, we should never give up. Just like when a person gets hurt, they first accept it, and only then can they treat it.

"We should never think that nothing good will happen in the future. If you keep trying, you'll eventually reach a place where you will feel proud of yourself."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.