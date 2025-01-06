It feels for us as two points dropped', says Slot on Liverpool's draw with Man Utd

Liverpool, Jan 6 (IANS) Arne Slot provided his assessment of Liverpool’s display as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and said it feels like his side dropped two points in the title race.

Liverpool missed out on the chance to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they drew 2-2 at home to Manchester United on Sunday night.

The league leaders came from behind to lead 2-1 at Anfield but had to settle for a point after Amad's 80th-minute equaliser.

"It feels for us as two points dropped. I think many people, what stays in their head for a long time is what happens in the end, and that was a big chance for (Harry) Maguire, of course. But what we tend to forget is that two minutes before, Virgil (van Dijk) had maybe such a big chance as he had to make it 3-2 for us. In the end, it was a difficult game. A bit similar to maybe the Nottingham Forest game, where the playing style of both teams was quite similar.

"That is not always easy, then, to play against that style of football and that showed against Forest and it showed again today. Especially if they have such good, quality players that can defend so well, then it is not so easy to play it through that low block that they had," Slot said in a post-match presser.

Liverpool are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a match in hand, while the draw lifts Ruben Amorim's side to 13th in the table, leapfrogging West Ham United.

