Israeli military says intercepted missile from Yemen

Jerusalem, March 21 (IANS) The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday evening, said the Israeli military.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in a number of areas, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Air Force before crossing into Israeli territory," the Israeli military said in a statement, adding that the sirens sounded "in accordance with protocol."

The Israeli police confirmed that the missile triggered sirens across the Jerusalem area and parts of the occupied West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

It took place as the Houthi forces in Yemen renewed their attacks on Israel after the Israeli military ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas by resuming deadly airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

Earlier Yemen's Houthis claimed that they had attacked Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a long-range ballistic missile on Thursday morning.

"The missile force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The operation was carried out by a hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully achieved its goal," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Meanwhile, he claimed that his group early this morning launched a fresh attack against the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea, the fifth time since Saturday, using several ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

