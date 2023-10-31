Israeli-German woman Shani Louk murdered by Hamas: IDF (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 31 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday confirmed that the Israeli-German woman Shani Louk, who was abducted from Nova festival celebrations and taken to Gaza by Palestinian militant group Hamas, has been murdered.

On October 7, a shocking video of Louk emerged from Gaza in which she can be seen paraded naked by Hamas.

The video showed passers-by thrashing her and a young boy spitted at her.

Louk's father and her cousin have confirmed that they have received an official letter from IDF and Israeli relief agency Zaka that she was brutally murdered.

The IDF informed the family that doctors have confirmed that parts of her skull were found after matching her DNA.

The letter informed that she could not have survived without the bone parts of her skull that were discovered and hence she was declared dead after consulting with two experts and a Rabbi.

The IDF and Zakka said that her abused body remained with the Hamas in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.