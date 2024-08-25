Israel expects Hezbollah attack if Cairo talks fail

Tel Aviv, Aug 25 (IANS) Even as the indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas are set to resume on Sunday at the behest of the US, Qatar and Egypt, there is speculation that Hezbollah may launch an attack.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expecting an attack by Hezbollah in its northern regions if the talks fail by any chance. Both the Israel delegation and the Hamas delegation are in Cairo to take part in the talks.

Arab media has reported that the possibility of the talks reaching a positive conclusion is remote and a breakdown is very high. It may be recalled that the Chief of the Hezbollah army, Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli attack on July 30 in Beirut. Israel has publicly announced that its army killed the Hezbollah military commander.

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasarullah has earlier said that it would avenge the death of Fuad Shukr, who was the closest ally of the Hezbollah chief.

Hebrew media has reported that Israeli intelligence expects a possible Hezbollah attack in northern Israel if the talks at Cairo fail. Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has directed the forces to be prepared for any onslaught from Hezbollah.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement on Saturday late night said, "IDF forces continue operating decisively and forcefully against the terrorist organisation Hezbollah. In recent days we have struck about 70 terror targets, including numerous weapon storage sites aimed at Israel and eliminated over 20 terrorists, including senior operatives. We have damaged Hezbollah’s rocket infrastructure.”

He further said, “It is important for you to know that we are facing a significant week with ongoing negotiations in Cairo, fighting in Gaza, and border conflicts in the North. Our readiness for attack and defence is very high, and we will continue to work to remove threats and fight our enemies. The public must remain vigilant, as you have been so far. We will provide immediate updates on any developments.”

The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns and the White House Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk are in Cairo for the mediatory talks. Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the Egyptian Intelligence Chief Major General Abbas Kamel are also involved in the indirect talks.

The Israeli delegation in Cairo comprises Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Major General Eliezer Toledan.

The Hamas delegation in Cairo is led by its senior official Khalil al-Hayya. The Arab media houses from Cairo are reporting that Hamas leadership will be communicating with the Qatar Prime Minister and Egyptian Intelligence chief and will not participate in direct talks.

