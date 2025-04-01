ISL Playoffs: BFC players are hungry for more, says Zaragoza on eve of SF vs Goa

Bengaluru, April 1 (IANS) Bengaluru FC will look to carry the momentum from their emphatic 5-0 playoff win against Mumbai City as they take on FC Goa in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semifinal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

The Blues, who booked their spot in the last four with a commanding performance against the Islanders, will be eager to make the most of their home advantage before heading to Fatorda for the return leg on Sunday.

“It is a semifinal between two strong sides, and the bench strength of both teams will be very important. Nobody from my camp thinks that the job is done. You can see that the players want something; they are hungry for more,” said head coach Gerard Zaragoza, speaking to the media on the eve of the fixture.

Having finished third in the league stages with 38 points, Zaragoza’s men have rediscovered their form from the start of the season just in time for the knockouts and the Spaniard will be keen on ensuring his side maintains their high-intensity approach against a well-drilled Goa outfit that finished second in the league with 48 points.

Bengaluru and Goa faced off twice in the league stages, with the Gaurs running out 3-0 winners at the Fatorda. However, the reverse fixture at the Kanteerava saw the Blues mount a spirited comeback from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw. Notably, Goa are yet to beat Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava so far in the league.

Sunil Chhetri, who was on target in the playoff clash, continues to lead the Blues’ scoring charts with 13 goals this season. With his sizzling strike, the skipper netted for the ninth time in twelve ISL knockout fixtures and will be gunning for more against the Gaurs.

Ryan Williams (seven goals, four assists) and Edgar Mendez (eight goals, four assists) have been pivotal in attack while midfielder Alberto Noguera (five goals, four assists) has been a key presence in the middle of the park, linking up play and providing a creative spark. Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz made an immediate impact following his return from injury by bagging the fifth goal against his former side and providing another.

For the visitors, Sandesh Jhingan and Odei Onaindia have been the defensive pillars. The midfield boasts the likes of Borja Herrera (five goals, four assists) and the versatile Dejan Drazic. Up front, Albanian striker Armando Sadiku (nine goals) and Iker Guarrotxena (seven goals, three assists) have shouldered the goal-scoring responsibilities along with Brison Fernandes (seven goals).

Both teams favour a high-tempo, possession-based style, suggesting a tactically engaging contest. Bengaluru FC will aim to exploit their home advantage, while FC Goa will seek to secure a favourable result ahead of the second leg. The Blues’ defence, led by Chinglensana Singh and Rahul Bheke, will need to stay compact against a Goa side that thrives on possession and swift movement.

“The fans’ support remains throughout the 90 minutes, and does not stop at the Kanteerava. In a game, you dominate maybe for 10-15 minutes and then have a 5-minute dip. But when the fans are supporting you through that dip as well, it helps us to get out of it as soon as possible. That is special,” said defender Aleksandar Jovanovic, who joined Zaragoza at the press conference.

“Both teams know each other’s capabilities. I want the players and the fans both to go at FC Goa with the same rhythm as the game against Mumbai. We need to be ready to start and finish the game strong tomorrow and go to Goa with momentum,” Zaragoza added.

