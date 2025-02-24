ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC will qualify for playoffs with a win, Chennaiyin FC need a win & luck

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Bengaluru FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday.

Both these teams are in two-game-long winning runs currently, with the Blues placed fourth in the table, having 34 points from 21 games on the back of 10 wins and four draws. Chennaiyin FC are eighth with 24 points, eight behind the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (32), and they will want to keep their qualification hopes afloat with a positive outcome here.

The Blues have a formidable hold over this fixture at home, winning each of their last four games against the Marina Machans and keeping a clean sheet in three of them – having a chance to make the Owen Coyle-coached side the second side after Kerala Blasters FC whom they beat five times in a row at Kanteerava.

However, Chennaiyin FC are stitching a positive string of results, winning their last two matches by 3-0 and 2-1 against East Bengal FC and Punjab FC respectively. A clean sheet alongside winning this match would result in only the second instance in ISL, and the first since October 2015, when they triumph in back-to-back away games without conceding.

The Blues have scored multiple goals in 13 matches this season, including thrice on the bounce now. The last time they have beat this tally in a single season was during their 2017-18 campaign, where they scored multiple goals in 14 matches.

Bengaluru FC have averaged 34.3 passes per shot in 2024-25, the highest for any side, displaying their measured build-up play before attempting a strike.

The Marina Machans have won their last two ISL games after going through a seven-match winless streak (D3 L4). A triumph in this match would mark their longest winning streak since a three-game-long run between March-April 2024, which propelled their late charge for a playoff spot last season.

With one goal and eight assists, Connor Shields is just one goal contribution away from becoming the ninth Chennaiyin FC player to register 10+ goal contributions in a single ISL season.

The two sides have played 16 matches against each other, with Bengaluru FC winning nine games and Chennaiyin FC emerging victorious four times. Three encounters have produced draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that his team needs to produce a positive result and get the three points to confirm their place in the top 6.

“We deserve the six points that we won in the last two matches. Now, we have to achieve our objective, which is to arrive in the playoffs,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle laid down straightforward objectives for his team ahead of the match against Bengaluru FC.

“We have to go and win the game; it’s as simple as that. The team will have to defend really well, against a good Bengaluru FC unit,” he said.

