Isak has no intention of playing for Newcastle United again: Report

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Newcastle United and Alexander Isak seem to have reached an impasse. With the striker having made his intentions to leave the club clear, the Swedish forward is expected to miss out on the league opener against Aston Villa.

According to a report by The Athletic, he has no intention of playing for Newcastle United again. Having been training away from the squad, Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.

As per reports, Liverpool made an offer in the region of 110 million pounds, but their approach was instantly turned down by Newcastle United who are said to be looking for close to 150 million pounds.

Isak played a huge role in Newcastle’s solid season, with 27 goals across 42 games in all competitions and secured UCL football for next season, while also ending the team’s trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup.

He has played no role in Newcastle's pre-season fixtures and was earlier pictured training with his former club Real Sociedad before he returned to club's training facility on Monday but has been instructed to stay away from first-team training by head coach Eddie Howe, who, despite acknowledging his importance to the side, stated he does not want any player that does not want to stay at the club.

"He's contracted to us. He's our player. The club makes the decision on his future. I don't know what that will be. Of course, I have a preferred outcome. I want the best and strongest squad possible, but also I want players that really want to play for this club,” said Howe.

Newcastle were hoping to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a potential replacement for Isak before being pipped to his signature by Manchester United.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.