Iran's army says 2 more soldiers killed in Israeli strike

Tehran, Oct 27 (IANS) Iran's army has said the number of soldiers killed in the Israeli strike has risen to four after two more soldiers succumbed to their wounds.

In a statement published on Saturday on its public relations website, the army identified the two personnel as Sajjad Mansouri and Mehdi Naqavi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's army said two of its soldiers, named Hamzeh Jahandideh and Mohammad Mehdi Shahrokhifar, "attained martyrdom" in the Israeli strike.

The army said the two fighters "sacrificed their lives" while countering Israel's projectiles to defend Iran's security and prevent harm to the country's people and interests.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early Saturday that it launched "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months.

Iran's air defence headquarters said it had successfully countered the Israeli attack, which inflicted "limited damage".

On October 1, Iran fired nearly 180 missiles at Israeli targets.

Tehran described the strikes as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of regional resistance groups, among other things.

