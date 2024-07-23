Iran urges Europe to adopt independent approach for improving bilateral ties

Tehran, July 23 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that should Europe adopt an independent approach to its foreign policy, its relations with Tehran would improve.

He made the remarks on Monday at a weekly press conference while commenting on the "cold" reaction of Europe and the US to Masoud Pezeshkian's election as Iran's ninth President, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Kanaani said that Iran considered Europe an important region in its foreign relations, noting that the "cold atmosphere" pervading bilateral ties was among the consequences of Europe's "miscalculations" about Iran or bowing to US pressure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reacting to Joe Biden's withdrawal from the US presidential race, Kanaani said the change of administrations in the US was not important to Iran, emphasising that what mattered was the US "hostile policy" towards Iran.

Pezeshkian was announced as Iran's next President on July 6 following his victory in a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator.

